Viv or BB, will be missed by the entire Parkview neighborhood; she was welcomed by all especially the children who she saw grow to become young men and women. She always had treats to give them as she traveled Parkview and on Halloween she would prepare special treats and would deliver them to the children. Our hearts are sad, but we know she is resting in peace. We will never forget her LOVE and we ALL LOVED HER. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, MY BEST FRIEND!

































Rita E Hansard

Neighbor