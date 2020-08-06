Mrs. Vivian Rose Maddox Martin, affectionately known as "Aunt B B," peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2020 at her home in Petersburg, VA. She was 96 years old. She was the oldest daughter of the late Fred L. and Mary E. Maddox.
Vivian was predeceased by her aforementioned parents; her son, Willis Martin; brothers, James Albert Maddox, Fred L. Maddox, Jr., John W. Maddox, William T. Maddox, and Franklin D. Maddox; sisters, Ethel Mae Branch, Margaret Maclin, Berthel Washington, and Co-Sandra Maddox; and her nephew, Levi D. McKensie, Jr.
She was born on September 27, 1923. She attended Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1940. At an early age she moved to Flushing Queens, NY, where she worked as a beautician, cable company associate, and bookkeeper. She eventually retired as a Payroll Department Associate for the City of New York in 1993. Upon returning to Virginia in 1993, she attended the family church, Zion Baptist Church. She later joined Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Vivian loved her church family and regularly attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA where she was given the "key to the church" for getting to church so early.
She leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories: her sister and brother, Mary M Bates of Georgia and Robert B. Maddox (Vernon) of Alabama; grandsons, Kevin of Cleveland, OH, Marty of Denver, CO; one granddaughter Kristi of Denver, CO; great granddaughters, Brittany Martin of MD, Kennedy Martin, and McKensie Martin and one great-grandson, Kaurey Martin all of Cincinnati, OH; sisters-in-law, Rev. Delois Maddox of Petersburg, VA, and Zenaida Maddox of Maryland; uncle, Walter White and Aunt, Ruth Kincaid both of Texas; nephews, James Washington, Aldo Washington, Burnie Branch, Nathaniel Bates, Dwayne Branch, Keith Maddox, Lorenzo Clay, Stacey Maddox; nieces: Gloria Fouche, Wanda Cook, Phyllis Bates, Severn, Felicia King, Michelle Maddox, Deborah Wright, Vera Maclin, Kitzie Cunningham, Tywanda Maddox, Felecia Jackson, Sabrina Maddox, Co-Sandra Maddox, and Lasheunda Blanks. Special mention: great nephew, William "Will" Maddox (who always brought her a hug and a smile) and great-great niece, Jordan Everett; her truly devoted niece/caregiver, Wanda Rose Bates Cook, and a host of great-great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Special thanks to caregivers, Donna Jackson, Queen Harris, and Adrienne Statan, and the nurses of Encore Health Services; dear friends, Aisha Skipper, Rickey P. Johnson, Mildred Christian, Margaret Harper.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
