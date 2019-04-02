Vivian Wyatt Edwards Prosise, 84, entered peacefully into eternal rest in the early morning hours of March 29th, 2019. She was born to the later Robert & Alma Wyatt in Dinwiddie County. She was the third of ten siblings. She attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. Vivian loved her family and friends. She was willing to give whatever she had to anyone regardless of the situation. She was baptized at an early age and became a lifelong member of Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church in Dewitt. She was very active in the church, including the kitchen ministry for many years. She was previously employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. until relocation to Georgia. She was then certified as a CNA and worked as a personal care aid for several years. Later, she trained for cake decorating and catering. This was Vivian's passion. She designed many wedding cakes and catered many weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and other celebrations. She continued this until her health declined.

Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin 'Chico' Edwards; her parents, Robert & Alma Wyatt; four sisters, Bernice Wyatt, Gertrude Morgan, Elsie Wyatt, and Dorothy M. Wyatt; four brothers, Robert Wyatt Jr., Richard Wyatt, General Wyatt, and Norman Wyatt, Sr. Also preceded in death were husbands, Benjamin George Edwards and Maryland Prosise.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Roderick 'Hoggie' Edwards (Bessie); four step-daughters, Nadine Bolling (Larry), Melanie Walker, Charlene Johnson (Calvin), and Cassandra Harris (Lee); one step-son, Leon Lewis. Vivian also leaves her sister, Narvenia (Sis) Jones and two brothers, Talmage 'Billy' Wyatt and James 'Jim' Wyatt (Bernice); four sister-in-laws, Joan Wyatt, Ida Wyatt, Dorothy Wyatt, and Ethel Pulliam; four grandchildren, Demetria Thomas, Demari Thomas, Decari Thomas, and Dwayne Roberts. Vivian also has two devoted nieces, Elaine Roney and Angela Wyatt, among the many who loved, respected, and cherished her. Vivian also had a close family friend in Doreatha Moody.

Vivian will always be remembered for her generous, caring and giving personality. Service will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dewitt, VA, at 12 noon. Public viewing will be from 10am to 8pm on Wednesday, April 3rd, at Johnson Funeral Home in McKenney, VA. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019