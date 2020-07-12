1/1
WADE J WALKER
1951 - 2020
God saw I was getting tired, I heard him call out my name. He said, "Wade take my hand Son, I have prepared a place for you, where you will be free of pain."
Mr. Wade Jehovah Walker, 68, of 825 North Gilfield Drive, Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest and peace on July 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 20, 1951, to the late Louise Walker and Dewitt Raines. He was preceded in death by his sisters Susie W. Harvell and Celia Walker and brothers, Leroy Walker, Frank Walker and James Raines.
Wade was educated in the Dinwiddie Public School system and retired from Southside Virginia Training School with 24 years of service. At an early age, he joined the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia where he was a former member of the Ushers Ministry.
When he wasn't cruising on Sundays, you would find him watching his favorite television shows, "In the Heat of the Night," "Wheel of Fortune," and "Walker Texas Ranger." Wade was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and also loved to fish.
Wade leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife of 24 years, Kathleen Walker, a very devoted son, Jordan Walker and two children whom he raised as his very own, Deanna Jackson and Terrell Jackson. He leaves behind two sisters; Gloraine Walker of McKenney, Virginia, Arlene Smith of Petersburg Virginia, two brothers whom one was devoted, Ollie Walker (Carrie Mae) of McKenney, Virginia, and Clifton Walker of Petersburg, Virginia. He also leaves behind four sisters-in-law, Kate W. Jones of Stony Creek, Virginia, Deloise Johnson of Silver Spring, Maryland, Rose Powell (devoted) of Petersburg, Virginia and Carolyn Starkes of Petersburg, Virginia, and nephews; Byron, Charles, Donald, Randolph, Richard, Rudolph, and Thomas; nieces Beverly, Dorothy, Irish, Nina, and devoted nieces; Deborah Weaver and Evelyn Walker. One devoted cousin, Earl Jones and devoted friends; George Tucker, Lakiesha Starkes, Rudy Bailey, Jerome Robinson (Jo Hog) and Joseph Spratley.
On behalf of the Walker family, we would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice Care and John Randolph Medical Center. The family of the late Wade Walker would also like to express gratitude for Dr. Branford, Dr. Sukumaran, and Dr. Ojediran for being so attentive to our loved one.
Funeral services for Wade Walker will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Petersburg Chapel, Rev. Dr, David Banks, officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones-Walker Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA. Public viewing will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10-8 pm.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lydia Francois
Coworker
July 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dorothy Walker
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Celestine Riley
Friend
July 10, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
James Billy , Mildred Dale, & Wilburt Bonner
Friend
July 9, 2020
To God be the glory my prayers goes out to the family
Lena Buford
July 8, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort. Wade, will be greatly missed as he was loved.
Hattie Bonner
Friend
