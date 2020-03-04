|
Waldo "Curtis" Wright, 89, of North Dinwiddie passed away on Monday March 2, 2020, in Chester, VA. He is the son of the late Duval and Edmonia Wright. Curtis was preceded in death by his son; Kenneth Wright. Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Flossie H. Wright; son, Ronald Wright; daughter, Kathleen Almond (Kevin); son, William D. Wright; step-daughter, Cynthia H. Santerre; and step-son, Kevin Hayes; grandson, Jonathan Almond. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020