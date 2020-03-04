Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home

WALDO WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALDO WRIGHT Obituary
Waldo "Curtis" Wright, 89, of North Dinwiddie passed away on Monday March 2, 2020, in Chester, VA. He is the son of the late Duval and Edmonia Wright. Curtis was preceded in death by his son; Kenneth Wright. Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Flossie H. Wright; son, Ronald Wright; daughter, Kathleen Almond (Kevin); son, William D. Wright; step-daughter, Cynthia H. Santerre; and step-son, Kevin Hayes; grandson, Jonathan Almond. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -