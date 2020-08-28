Mrs. Walean J. Warren, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Evans, born on January 24, 1936 in Hamlet, North Carolina entered her rest on March 28, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Anthony Graham, who passed away on August 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. A resident of Hopewell for over forty years and a native of Hopewell, VA who really loved life. He graduated from Hopewell High School in 1977 and leaves one son to his memory, Corey Brown of Texas and one daughter, Tynisha Davis of Portland, Oregon; three sisters, Leola Ralcliff, Lily Mae Brown, and Pie Evans; three brothers, Fred, Coley, and Mitchell Evans.
Walean was a retired federal government employee of Ft. Lee Commissary as a Cashier for twenty-six years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a good sense of humor, loved talking, taking care of her family and an excellent cook. Whenever we visited her at home, we got a good meal. In her later days, she would say "thank the good Lord for letting me live 84 years of life, but I'm tired and I want to go home." We will miss you, love you and will always be in our hearts.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of forty-five years, Paul S. Warren; her three daughters, Debra Leaven of Midlothian, Linda Hill of North Carolina, Anita Dawson of South Carolina; four sons, Ray Graham (Karie) of Vancouver Washington, Alfonso Evans of Hopewell, and Ricky Graham (Marylin) of North Carolina and Earl Graham (Patricia) of Portland Oregon; four stepchildren, Teresa Jones, Donna Warren, Kenneth Warren, and Paul Warren, Jr; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Evans of Hamlet, NC; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; host of nephews, nieces, family, friends and neighbors; devoted daughter and caregiver, Debra Leaven; devoted grandson, Lamaine Graham, her baby!
A service of Love and Remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the chapel of Bland Funeral Home, Hopewell, VA, 23860. Minister, Michael Swinney of Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church, Rockingham, NC, eulogist.
Memorial services have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA., 23860 (804) 458-5357, Mr. William L. Fields, Funeral Director. For more information or condolences submit to: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.