Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALLACE BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALLACE LLOYD BROWN JR


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALLACE LLOYD BROWN JR Obituary
Wallace Lloyd Brown, Jr., 91, Chesterfield, VA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Wallace L. Brown, Sr. and Viola Riggins Brown Peake; and was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth Ann Brown; his sister, Mildred Whitney; a nephew, Arthur Whitney; and his twin nieces, Pat Knox and Peggy Geohring. Mr. Brown was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #284 in Colonial Heights, VA. He retired from Allied Chemical after 26 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Allied Chemical Retirees Club of Hopewell.
Mr. Brown was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights where he sang in the choir and served in the nursery. He was also a member of the Southside Striders at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Terry McDonald and husband, Grover and Carolyn Broughton and husband, Eric; three grandsons, Clay McDonald and wife, Lauren, Lloyd McDonald and wife, Erin and Seth Broughton; step-grandchildren, Kristin Wicichowski and husband, Matthew and Jason Broughton and wife, Nicole; and his step-greatgrandchildren, Berkley, Matthew and Colton Wicichowski, Cory and Katie Broughton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, VA. Entombment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the in memory of Wallace Brown, Jr.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALLACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now