Mr. Wallace McKnight, the youngest son of Keith and Vernese Burgess McKnight, was born on April 25, 1950, in Sumter County, SC. He left his transitional earthly home in Petersburg, VA, on Friday, May 22, 2020, to reside with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, in his new eternal home not made by hand.
Wallace was reared in Sumter County, SC where he spent most of his young adult years. At an early age, he left home to live with, and be nurtured by his adoring sister, Veola Quattlebaum who saw him not only as a brother, but as a son. Later in his adulthood, he moved to Washington, DC where he made it his home before moving to Petersburg, VA.
While being gainfully employed in Washington, DC, Wallace met and dedicated his endless love to Nancy L. Smith. Subsequently, they created and shared fond memories which they each cherished. They were later united in holy matrimony on October 20, 2004. Although he did not always show it, Wallace knew he was blessed to have an adoring, devoted, loving, caring and protective wife, as Nancy.
Wallace accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Personal Saviour in 2006. He knew the importance of prayer and calling on the name of Jesus. In his final hours, he was at peace as he walked through the valley of the shadow of death for, he knew God was with him. Those who preceded him in death and eagerly awaited his arrival were his son, Allen Smith; parents, Keith and Vernese Burgess McKnight; his brother, Ardro McKnight; his sister Mildred Jackson; brothers-in-law, Leon Robinson and Charles Johnson; and a heavenly cloud of, nieces, nephews, grandparents, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories, celebrate his life and continue his love: a devoted, loving and caring wife, Nancy L. McKnight of Petersburg, VA; one daughter and two sons he loved as his own, Yolando Wells of Upper Marlboro, MD, Bernard Smith, Jr. (Anita) and Lamont Smith (Tearsha) both of Washington, DC; four grandchildren, Dontrell Wells, Kemonie Bullard, Mniiya Butler, and Lamont Smith Jr.; eight sisters, Clara Burroughs of Timmonsville, SC, Veola Quattlebaum of Gable, SC, Shirley Smith of Timmonsville, SC, Blondell McKnight and Beatrice Singletary (Hertis) of Olanta, SC, Margaret Nash of Florence, SC, Gloria M. Latney (Joseph) of Temple Hills, MD, and Alice Durant of Mayesville, SC; five sisters-in-law, Eartha Johnson, Zeola Day (Perian), Patrella Robinson, Aleta Hordge and Gladys Hordge; six brothers-in-law, Ronnie Hordge Anthony Hordge, Willie Hordge, Perian Day, Joseph W. Latney, Sr., and Hertis Singletary; three aunts, Elease McKnight of Temple Hills, MD, Mary Lou Burgess of Washington, DC and Valerie Woods (Bobby) of Olanta, SC; one uncle, Bobby Woods of Olanta, SC; a devoted best friend, Peggy Bishop; and a devoted team of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Wallace was reared in Sumter County, SC where he spent most of his young adult years. At an early age, he left home to live with, and be nurtured by his adoring sister, Veola Quattlebaum who saw him not only as a brother, but as a son. Later in his adulthood, he moved to Washington, DC where he made it his home before moving to Petersburg, VA.
While being gainfully employed in Washington, DC, Wallace met and dedicated his endless love to Nancy L. Smith. Subsequently, they created and shared fond memories which they each cherished. They were later united in holy matrimony on October 20, 2004. Although he did not always show it, Wallace knew he was blessed to have an adoring, devoted, loving, caring and protective wife, as Nancy.
Wallace accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Personal Saviour in 2006. He knew the importance of prayer and calling on the name of Jesus. In his final hours, he was at peace as he walked through the valley of the shadow of death for, he knew God was with him. Those who preceded him in death and eagerly awaited his arrival were his son, Allen Smith; parents, Keith and Vernese Burgess McKnight; his brother, Ardro McKnight; his sister Mildred Jackson; brothers-in-law, Leon Robinson and Charles Johnson; and a heavenly cloud of, nieces, nephews, grandparents, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories, celebrate his life and continue his love: a devoted, loving and caring wife, Nancy L. McKnight of Petersburg, VA; one daughter and two sons he loved as his own, Yolando Wells of Upper Marlboro, MD, Bernard Smith, Jr. (Anita) and Lamont Smith (Tearsha) both of Washington, DC; four grandchildren, Dontrell Wells, Kemonie Bullard, Mniiya Butler, and Lamont Smith Jr.; eight sisters, Clara Burroughs of Timmonsville, SC, Veola Quattlebaum of Gable, SC, Shirley Smith of Timmonsville, SC, Blondell McKnight and Beatrice Singletary (Hertis) of Olanta, SC, Margaret Nash of Florence, SC, Gloria M. Latney (Joseph) of Temple Hills, MD, and Alice Durant of Mayesville, SC; five sisters-in-law, Eartha Johnson, Zeola Day (Perian), Patrella Robinson, Aleta Hordge and Gladys Hordge; six brothers-in-law, Ronnie Hordge Anthony Hordge, Willie Hordge, Perian Day, Joseph W. Latney, Sr., and Hertis Singletary; three aunts, Elease McKnight of Temple Hills, MD, Mary Lou Burgess of Washington, DC and Valerie Woods (Bobby) of Olanta, SC; one uncle, Bobby Woods of Olanta, SC; a devoted best friend, Peggy Bishop; and a devoted team of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.