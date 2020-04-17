|
|
Walter Carson Bishop of Seattle, age 64, passed away on April 4, 2020.
Carson was born and spent his childhood in Virginia, but lived most of his adult life in Seattle.
He was a graduate of Prince George High School, a long-time employee of the Safeway corporation, having been with the company for almost 40 years, first in Virginia and then in Seattle.
He had a great love of the outdoors and of family history.
Carson was also a gun enthusiast and participant in cowboy shooting competitions.
Carson was preceded in death by his parents, George W and Betty Jean (Wall) Bishop, and a nephew, Brandon C Bishop.
A devoted friend, brother, and uncle, his loss will be mourned by many.
Survivors include: siblings, Martha Bishop of Seattle, WA; Casey Bishop (Susan) of Prince George, VA; and Kyle Bishop (Anne) of Mechanicsville, VA. Six nieces: Shae, Claire, Jill, Molly, Emma and Kate, two grandnephews: Royce and Ty, and one grandniece: Penny.
There will be a celebration of Carson's life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020