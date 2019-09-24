|
|
Walter Eugene "Gene" Brown Jr., 55, of DeWitt, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Fulton Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Walter Eugene Brown Sr., and Barbara C. Mallory Brown. Mr. Brown was a very loyal man and would always go out of his way to help someone. Gene will be remembered by his family as an amazing husband and proud father.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon Brown; two children, Barbara Brown (Chris Luck) and Gene "Bean" Brown III; four sisters, Debra Clary (Tim), Evelyn Warren (James), Monica Sober (Brian) and Geneva Ballos (Bud); his mother and father-in-law, Jean and Jack Crowder; sister-in-law, Becky Hayes (Bobby); a brother-in-law, Norman Howerton (Robin); and numerous nieces, nephews and valued friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Rowland, officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019