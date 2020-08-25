1/1
WALTER EUGENE DeRAMUS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SGM (Ret) Walter Eugene DeRamus quietly left us to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Walter was born on July 27, 1939, in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Will and Gussie DeRamus.

Walter was educated in the Calhoun County Public Education System, graduating from Cobb Avenue High School Class of 1957. He served honorably for 24 years in the United States Army. He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Bars, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm. Upon retirement, he continued his education at John Tyler Community College, receiving his degree in Applied Science in Automotive Technology. Walter married Mary Jewel Bailey and was blessed with Walter Jr. and Stanley; he was blessed with Jeffery during his union with Ida Oliver, and his blessing increased with his daughter Courtney during his marriage to Frances Courtney; his marriage to Alma Clarke was filled with love and admiration and blessed him with his daughter Elanda.

Walter was baptized in the Lutheran Church at an early age in Anniston, Alabama. Later in life, Walter was confirmed at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church of Petersburg, VA. He was a dedicated member of his church, where he served faithfully as a Greeter for both 8:00a and 11:00a services for many years.

Family was the upmost importance to Walter. Everyone he met, he worked with or interacted with, was melded into the category of family. He molded thousands of army soldiers with "tough love," serving as a positive male image for so many army soldiers under his command.

Walter was also a car enthusiast. He enjoyed working on cars since he was 16 years old. He enjoyed being the neighborhood mechanic. Walter had a mechanically inclined mind and could fix anything. He loved the challenge of investigating the issue and finding the resolution.

Walter leaves to cherish his memories: his loving son, Stanley DeRamus; two daughters, Courtney DeRamus, and Elanda-Clarke Geter (Brian); his grandchildren, Mesha DeRamus, India DeRamus, Shanika Miller, Kenyarrta DeRamus, Cedric DeRamus, Crystal DeRamus, Destiny DeRamus, Nievea Johnson (Julius), Julian Spencer; his beloved sisters, Willie Starr, Ruth DeRamus, and Betty Brown; one brother-in-law, Thomas Jones; devoted friends, Willie J. Ivy and Isaiah Gibbs; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Father Willis Foster, officiting. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
August 24, 2020
Well, I only met you once, but it was so much fun just talking with you and your daughter and our mutual friends. Although I didn't get to know you long, its true that its not the quantity of time you spend with someone but the quality and our encounter was filled with the quality of laughter and joy Rest well and condolences to your loving family
janice johnson
Friend
August 24, 2020
To the Deramus family
I want to express my sincere condolences at the loss of Walter. I was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He always was a joy to talk to. He was a special friend to my father Edward Smith. He was always there whenever dad called. His smile and willingness to help dad and anyone that needed it, has kept a special place in my heart. Keep the fond memories of him close to heart. He will be missed.
Pamela Gilliam
Friend
August 24, 2020

SGM DeRamus, was a friend and colleague whom many of us will greatly miss.
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
May God give us all strength to endure the loss of such a wonderful person.
Please accept our heartfelt condolences, as well as our help in whichever way you may need it.
RIP until they meet again!!

CWO (Ret) Leon & Vanessa Crawford and Family (Petersburg, VA)
Coworker
August 24, 2020
My sincere condolences on the passing of Mr. Deramus. He was a good friend to my father, and helped him often.
Wanda Smith
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
It was with Great Sorrow to hear the news from my older brother that Uncle D had passed. He was a very kind man and always very positive. We will miss you Uncle D
The ROACH Brothers.
Russell Roach
Friend
August 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Fannie Grandson
Friend
August 22, 2020
My heart was sadden by the passing of Mr. DeRamus. We last spoke at Walmart and as always, you gave me words of wisdom and encouragement just as your late wife Frances did. You guys took me under your wings from the time I was in 4th grade when we first met. I will be forever grateful for the love that you all gave me. Courtney may God give you the strength to endure this difficult time and may your father rest in peace. He will be greatly be missed!
Katrina
August 22, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of Mr. Deramus. His smile and gracious, helping attitude will be missed.
G. Jerreka Ransom-Garraway
Friend
August 22, 2020
The love you showed to us all from your candle of love will light others and go on to shine in hearts of those you touched. "Only what we do for Christ will last."
Mildred Ivy
Friend
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, Brother, Uncle, and Friend, Walter Eugene Deramus, you will be in our hearts forever. We will love you and miss you always, but your spirit of kindness will live on through those you touched with your generosity, loving spirit, and humor. Rest on Brother Friend, until the Trumpet sounds and the dead in Christ will be raised to everlasting life in perfect health and strength. Love Jerry Ivy Sr. & Jr., Mildred.
Jerry Sr., Jerry Jr., Mildred Ivy
Military
August 22, 2020
Joy Chapman
August 21, 2020
Hold on to your memories, and let them guide you during this time of sadness.
Norman Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved