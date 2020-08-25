SGM (Ret) Walter Eugene DeRamus quietly left us to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Walter was born on July 27, 1939, in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Will and Gussie DeRamus.
Walter was educated in the Calhoun County Public Education System, graduating from Cobb Avenue High School Class of 1957. He served honorably for 24 years in the United States Army. He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Bars, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm. Upon retirement, he continued his education at John Tyler Community College, receiving his degree in Applied Science in Automotive Technology. Walter married Mary Jewel Bailey and was blessed with Walter Jr. and Stanley; he was blessed with Jeffery during his union with Ida Oliver, and his blessing increased with his daughter Courtney during his marriage to Frances Courtney; his marriage to Alma Clarke was filled with love and admiration and blessed him with his daughter Elanda.
Walter was baptized in the Lutheran Church at an early age in Anniston, Alabama. Later in life, Walter was confirmed at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church of Petersburg, VA. He was a dedicated member of his church, where he served faithfully as a Greeter for both 8:00a and 11:00a services for many years.
Family was the upmost importance to Walter. Everyone he met, he worked with or interacted with, was melded into the category of family. He molded thousands of army soldiers with "tough love," serving as a positive male image for so many army soldiers under his command.
Walter was also a car enthusiast. He enjoyed working on cars since he was 16 years old. He enjoyed being the neighborhood mechanic. Walter had a mechanically inclined mind and could fix anything. He loved the challenge of investigating the issue and finding the resolution.
Walter leaves to cherish his memories: his loving son, Stanley DeRamus; two daughters, Courtney DeRamus, and Elanda-Clarke Geter (Brian); his grandchildren, Mesha DeRamus, India DeRamus, Shanika Miller, Kenyarrta DeRamus, Cedric DeRamus, Crystal DeRamus, Destiny DeRamus, Nievea Johnson (Julius), Julian Spencer; his beloved sisters, Willie Starr, Ruth DeRamus, and Betty Brown; one brother-in-law, Thomas Jones; devoted friends, Willie J. Ivy and Isaiah Gibbs; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Father Willis Foster, officiting. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
