My heart was sadden by the passing of Mr. DeRamus. We last spoke at Walmart and as always, you gave me words of wisdom and encouragement just as your late wife Frances did. You guys took me under your wings from the time I was in 4th grade when we first met. I will be forever grateful for the love that you all gave me. Courtney may God give you the strength to endure this difficult time and may your father rest in peace. He will be greatly be missed!

Katrina