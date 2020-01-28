Home

Walter "Ray" Gardner, 79, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ray was born in North Carolina to the late Henry Gardner and Louise Harris Gardner. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Marie Pittman Gardner. Ray was a proud veteran serving with the United States Navy. Ray then went to work at Allied Chemical and retired after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Ingram and husband, Kenny of Kenner, LA; grandson, Mickele Turner of Ft. Meyers, FL.; grandson, Jayme Turner and fiancée, Kaitlyn Hertless of Prince George, VA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at Magnolias of Chesterfield. All services will be private. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
