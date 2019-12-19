|
|
Minister Walter Green peacefully transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Henry Sr. and Dorothy Greene and the late Henry and Mattie Vincent. He was born on April 8, 1951, in Paterson, New Jersey.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Mr. Lathurs Manns, Sr. and Mrs. Mable Manns; and brother, Henry Greene, Jr.
He received his education in the Richmond Public School System and J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. He worked many jobs over the years. He was most proud of being the Co-Owner of B-Clean Commercial Cleaning.
Minister Green was an Ordained Minister in the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and an active member of Tabernacle of Praise Church in Richmond, Virginia. He was baptized and received the Holy Ghost under the pastorship of the late Apostle John W. Purnell at the Refuge Church in Richmond, Virginia. He continued his fellowship under the late Chief Apostle William L. Bonner at Mother Refuge Church in Richmond, VA.
During his spiritual life, he directed and sang in many choirs, was a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and served as the Virginia Central Diocese Sunday School Superintendent and President of the Brotherhood Department until his health declined. He volunteered at Southside Regional Medical Center, and was a member of the Senior Guild for many years.
Minister Green is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Barbara Manns Green; his devoted daughter, Natasha M. Green; a Godly parent of Manuel and Keisha Mason, Arnold Washington, Jr., and Vanessa Johnson; grandchildren, Marcus Johnson, Keera Mason, Nirel Mason, Alijah Washington, and Gabrielle Washington; great grandchildren affectionately known as "Papa's boys", Caison, Bryson, and, Chance; siblings, Pattie Pinckney of Richmond, VA, Ewa Denard (Paul) of Paterson, NJ, Bishop Mack Vincent (Barbara) of Richmond, VA, Erica Greene of Paterson, NJ, Belinda Oliver of New York, NY, Henrietta Murray (Benjamin) of Richmond, VA, and Bernard Vincent of Richmond, VA; nephews and nieces, Derwin Greene of Hampton, VA, Brian Greene of Newport News, VA, Henry Greene, Jr. of Athens, GA, Kim Carter of Richmond, VA, Ayoka Boyce of Richmond, VA, Mack Vincent, Jr. (Tanya) of Richmond, VA, Dominique Vincent of Richmond, VA, Maurice Vincent (Calandra) of Richmond, VA, Benjamin Murray IV of Richmond, VA, Colette Oliver of Florida, Douglas Oliver of Florida, Paul Denard, Jr., Janay Denard, and Jeremiah Denard, all of Paterson, NJ, Frances Washington (DeAngelo) of Petersburg, VA, Denise Strother (James) of Chesterfield, VA; devoted nieces and nephews, Kimberly Ford of Dinwiddie, VA, Thomas Pryor III of Chester, VA, Tracy Pryor of Charlotte, NC; two uncles, Jasper Greene of Paterson, NJ, and Jimmie Greene (Etta Mae) of North Carolina; sisters and brother-in-laws, Dorothy Greene of North Carolina, Lathurs Manns, Jr. (Jean) of Chesterfield, Joyce A. Manns of Richmond, VA, Glorydine Pryor of Dinwiddie, VA, Claiborne Manns of Chesterfield, VA, and Belinda Manns-Taylor (Marvin Sr.) of Petersburg, VA; step-mother, Arlevia Greene of Paterson, NJ; devoted God-daughters, Keyona Henderson of Richmond, VA and Chandra Ligon of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins; and, very devoted friends, Eld. Marvin and Lady Patricia Williams of Richmond, VA, William Geter of Petersburg, VA, Rosa Dewitt and Roy Beasley of Petersburg, VA, Brother John Davis of Richmond, VA, Dea. and Sis. Sherwood Paige of Richmond, VA, Eld. Calvin Powell of Richmond, VA, Min. Timothy Burnett of New Jersey, Wendell Jones of Allusions Barber Shop in Petersburg, VA, and the Botany Bay Circle Neighbors.
Service will be held 11:00 s.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019