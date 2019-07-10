|
|
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, God, in his infinite wisdom, called home one of his angels, Mr. Walter Lee Carter. Walter was born March 15, 1948, in South Hill, VA, to the union of the late Charlie and Mahala Carter.
Walter was a devoted husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking and fishing with his nephew, Donnell. Walter was an avid fisherman and enjoyed engaging in this hobby often. He frequently would call his nephew Donnell to join him fishing; Donnell was always ready without any hesitation.
His cooking was contagious and loved by many. His humble and kind spirit and gift of bringing laughter to many will be greatly missed. He was last employed with Chesterfield Public Schools. He regularly attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church of Petersburg, VA. Walter was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Walter was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley; beloved nieces, Edith and Celeste; and nephew, Calvin Donnell Baskerville.
Walter is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Alma Carter; three sons, Walter Carter Jr. (Bobbie Jean), Christopher Branch (Sholanda) and Robert Branch (Paige); three daughters, Trina Harris (Albert), Angela Branch and Celestine Branch; twelve grandchildren, one special to his heart, Reign; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Carter (Cora Ann) and Condrew Alexander; two aunts, Beatrice Baskerville and Vergie Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 19110 Braebrook Drive, South Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019