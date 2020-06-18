In Loving Memory of ( Blue) Walter Lee Cochran, 71, of Hopewell Va., who passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, from complications of Coronavirus.

He was born on August 29, 1948, in Covington, Va., to the late Mary Katherine Rigsby and John Golden Cochran. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patricia (Pat) Cochran and Betty Jane Suttle; two brothers, Raymond Cochran and Johnny (Sonny) Cochran.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Elijah (Eli) Cochran (Wendy); Eli's mom, Dottie; special cousins, Brenda and Jessica Mathews; his dog, Annie; five sisters, Pam Cochran of Roanoke, Va., Shirley Southers (Alferd) and Sandra (Sue) Cochran, both of Troutville, Va., Bessie (midge) Whitt of Clifton Forge, Va., and Carlene Lane (Rick); three brothers, Gary Cochran of Troutville, Va., Michael Cochran and Freddie Cochran (Carolyn) of Buckeye, West Virginia; special grandchildren, Thomas, Breanna, Sierra; several nieces nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on June 20 2020, at 11am at 3512 Virginia Street, Hopewell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store