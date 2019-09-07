|
|
WALTER L. WASHINGTON
LTC (Ret) Walter Lee Washington, "Walt," aged 71, passed away on August 25, 2019. A beloved husband for 44 years of Elke Washington. Walt was predeceased by his father, Wilson Washington.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elke Washington of Prince George, VA; his mother, Doretha Washington of Pickens, MS. Walt is also survived by his loving siblings, Dr. Charles A. Washington (Margaret) of Solon, OH, Delcina Proctor (Steven) of Indianapolis, IN, Joe Washington of Huntsville, AL, Gail Baker (Ron) of Tampa, FL, Aaron Washington of Merriville, IN, Adrian Washington (Beulah) of Indianapolis, IN, Navy Captain (Ret) Julius C. Washington (Terry) of San Diego, CA, and Maurice L. Washington (Shelia) of Pickens, MS. Finally, Walt is survived by a host of loving and devoted aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Walt's career in the Army spanned for more than 20 years. He was assigned to installations across the United States and abroad. For much of his career, he was stationed at Fort Lee, VA. Walt specialized in logistics and strategic planning, and he made many valued contributions in this area. His performance allowed him to rise through the ranks, eventually attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Along the way, he earned numerous medals and commendations. Walt retired from the Army in 1992. After retirement, he worked for ten years as a government civilian employee at Fort Lee eventually attaining the job classification of GS13.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Chapel of the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse, VA. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Viewing for LTC (Ret) Washington will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the grieving widow, Elke Washington at 7516 Woods Ridge Trace, Prince George, VA 23875.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019