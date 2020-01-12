Home

WALTER "CLYDE" NESMITH

WALTER "CLYDE" NESMITH Obituary
Walter "Clyde" NeSmith, 93 of Hopewell passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Clyde was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late James and Ethyl NeSmith. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Ruby Ryals; and his siblings, Myrtle Wise Clark, Polly Usry, Daniel NeSmith (Dot), Mary Lee Howard, Christine Lively, Ervin NeSmith, Johnny NeSmith, Charles NeSmith, Ethel Williams, Annie Stewart, and Jeanette Aldrich. Clyde was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and fought at Iwo Jima during WWII. He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10 and was an avid fisherman. Clyde will be remembered as a Christian; he was a strong believer in God. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary E. NeSmith; his children, Maria Elaine Gross (Stephen), Nathan Alexander NeSmith, Esther D. Darbyshire (William), Michael Andrew NeSmith (Beth); multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
