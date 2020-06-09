Walter Ray "Papa" Paschall, 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Edith Mae Cameron Paschall; daughter, Barbara Paschall Bean; and parents, Charles and Cassie Paschall.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Wayne Paschall (Mary) and Anthony Ray Paschall (Ellen); grandchildren, Jay (Amanda), Cathryn (Jonathan), Olivia, Alyssa, Riley, Jacob, Haley and Nathan; sisters, Mamie Wilkins of Stem, N.C. and Faye Anderson of Hempstead, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray was born in Drewry, N.C. and was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield County. He attended Ampthill Presbyterian Church and retired from his job as a Supervisor at WestVaCo after 40 years. In his free time, Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his passion and love was fox hunting. He was a popular judge for fox trials.

Services will be private. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucy Corr Foundation, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or American Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

