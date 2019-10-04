|
|
Walter S. Gilliam, 84, of S. Chesterfield passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born July 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles Clyde Gilliam and Notie Dell Harrison and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Clarke and Ruth Bird; and brother, Charles Gilliam Jr. He was a member of Matoaca Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. Walter served his community as a Chesterfield Police Officer for 6 years and later taught history at Matoaca High School for 9 years, where he also coached football, baseball and basketball. He was also a Guidance Counselor at Lloyd C. Bird High School for 21 years, where he also coached football. In 2017, he was inducted into the Lloyd C. Bird Sports Hall of Fame. He loved cheering for his beloved Boston Redsox and was a minor league baseball fanatic.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail Turner Gilliam; children, Kevin Matthew Gilliam and wife, Brenda and Sandra Gilliam Irby and husband, Kirk; two grandchildren, Helen Zuckerman and husband, Aaron and Hunter Gilliam; brother, John R. Gilliam and wife, Adrienne and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, Petersburg, VA 23803 with Reverend Donald Joyner officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019