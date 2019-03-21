Home

WALTER T. ELEY

WALTER T. ELEY Obituary
Mr. Walter T. Eley of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center Petersburg, Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 21, 2019
