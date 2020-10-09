1/1
WAMER LEWIS MAYES JR.
Franklin - Wamer Lewis Mayes, Jr., 57, passed away October 7, 2020 in Sentara Obici Hospital after a brief illness with family by his side. He was born in Emporia and grew up in Waverly. Wamer is predeceased by his father, Wamer Lewis Mayes, Sr.
Wamer was a 1981 graduate of Tidewater Academy and spent 40 years in the petroleum industry, most recently with J F Petroleum as Richmond branch service manager.
He was a member of the Waverly Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years and held many positions including Captain. Wamer was a member of Courtland Baptist Church. He absolutely loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina and spent every free moment there with friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sherry Duncan Mayes; four children, Katie Joyner, Taylor Joyner, Allyson Hall, and Lewis Mayes, 1st Lt. USMC; his mother, Kathleen Morris Mayes; two brothers, Fred Mayes (Amy) and Andy Mayes (Michelle); his mother-in-law, Dianne Duncan Hirsch (Harvey); his sister-in-law, Becky Whitehurst; and a niece and three nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. Burial will follow at the Waverly Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.org.
www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
