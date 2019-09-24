Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Twelfth Masonic Temple
1004 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry Street
Petersburg, VA
WANDA FAYE ROBERTSON HITE


1952 - 2019
WANDA FAYE ROBERTSON HITE Obituary
Mrs. Wanda Faye Robertson Hite of Petersburg, Virginia, was born on July 28, 1952, in Fort Lee, Virginia, to Raymond and Marian Robertson. She was educated in the Petersburg Public School system.

At an early age, Wanda professed her faith to Jesus Christ and joined First Baptist Church – Harrison Street in Petersburg, Virginia. She later joined Gillfield Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member. Wanda was united in holy matrimony to Gerald Matthew Hite and they were blessed with one devoted daughter.

Wanda was a member of the Petersburg Chapter 33 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for Petersburg Public Schools for 32 years including over 30 years administering the Petersburg GED tests. Wanda also worked for many years as administrative assistant for the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, Petersburg, Virginia. Due to her beautiful personality, Wanda was loved by many. She did not know a stranger. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She peacefully and gracefully transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia, after a period of declining health.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marian Robertson; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Katherine Robertson; and maternal grandparents, Jack and Sarah Tucker.

Her beautiful presence will be forever cherished in the lives of her beloved husband, Gerald Hite and daughter, Robin Hite, both of Petersburg, Virginia; brothers, Raymond Robertson (Connie) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rodney Robertson (Charlotte), Erwin Robertson and Kirby Robertson, all of Petersburg, Virginia; and sister, Andrea Cuffee (Willie) of Chesterfield, Virginia. Wanda is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and longtime friends, including Al and Brenda Jones and Cassandra Reese, who were devoted.

Public viewing for Mrs. Hite will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Hite will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11:00am at the Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery Petersburg Virginia.

Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of the service at 9:45am at the Twelfth Masonic Temple, 1004 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803.

The family can be reached at (804) 732-4569, or at 2503 Century Drive, Petersburg Virginia, 23805.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
