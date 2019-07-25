|
Wanda Kay James, 59, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Ivey. Wanda will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Billy James Sr.; son, Billy James Jr. (Sonia); daughter, Kimberly James (Robbie Radford); grandchildren, Michael Cox, Alicia James, Logan James and Hayden Staszewski; mother, Elsie Ivey; brother, Wayne Ivey (Karen); sister, Susan Comer (David), numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends who she considered family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home followed be interment at Blandford Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019