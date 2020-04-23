|
Deacon Ward T. Griffin Sr., age 95, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia.
Ward was born July 11, 1925, to William T. Griffin and Kate Hollemon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Gregory Griffin; three brothers, John Thomas Lewis, Edward Woodlyn and Samuel Woodlyn; one sister, Ruth Lewis Brown; granddaughter, Terra Griffin Bishop; and devoted cousin, Heidi Ford.
He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He was ordained as a deacon at Little Mount Baptist Church, Sussex, Virginia under the leadership of the late Rev. J. H. Worrell. Ward worked in many leadership capacities such as the Superintendent of the Sunday School, and member of Sussex County Sunday School Union. He was also the Chairman of the Trustee Council and provided oversight for the church renovation project. Additionally, Ward served his community in many capacities, he was a member of the Sussex County School Board, member of Rowanty Technical School Board and member of the Farmer's Association of Virginia.
Ward graduated from the Sussex County Training School. He later became an entrepreneur, opening a well-known business on Route 35 called ""Ward's Place"" in Sussex, Virginia. He briefly closed the business when he was drafted into the Army in 1948 during the Korean War. Upon his return, he reopened his business, began farming, and cutting and transporting timber.
He married the love of his life, Sarah Gregory. Together they enjoyed serving and devoted their lives to the Route 35 community for many years until their health began to decline.
Ward leaves to treasure his memory, five children, Raymond (Eunice) of Ettrick, VA; Ward Jr. (Barbara) of Sussex, VA, Gerald (devoted friend, Jackie Diggs) of Prince George, VA, Barbara Johnson (Louis Sr.) of Charles City, VA, Ronnie Hicks of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Marietta Griffin of Stony Creek, VA; fifteen grandchildren, Darryl Griffin (Cassandra) of Stafford, Darnell Griffin of Maryland, Pamela Winfield (John, Jr.) of Dinwiddie, VA, JeJuan Griffin and Brenden Griffin of Sussex, VA, Tempestt Griffin of Richmond, VA, Brianna Griffin of South Korea, Tyneshia Griffin and Alicia Diggs of Prince George, VA, and Sharetta Diggs of Alexandria, VA, Timothy Johnson and Louis Johnson, Jr., Ronnie Hicks, Jr., Bridgette Hicks of Northern VA, and Reggie Hicks; numerous great-grandchildren; devoted cousins John Holleman, Sr., Sallie Hollemon, Bernice Bell, and Jeane Harris; devoted niece, Sandra Ruffin (William) of Prince George, VA; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and several other relatives in Philadelphia.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020