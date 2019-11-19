Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury Cemetery
McKenney, VA
WARREN ALLEN GIBBS

WARREN ALLEN GIBBS Obituary
Warren Allen Gibbs, age 80, of McKenney, VA, passed away November 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Alice Howerton Gibbs; three sisters, Thurma Brown, Anne Rash and Alice Clay; and three brothers, Earl, Norbon and Elton Gibbs.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Dale Rawlings, Laura Rawlings and Scott Gibbs; his grandchildren, Thomas D. Rawlings, Jr., Skye Nicole Smith, Stephanie Lynn Rawlings, Jasmine Star Rawlings, Ashia Jade Rawlings, Triston Rawlings, Olivia Rae Rawlings, Jaxon Gibbs and Julian Gibbs; his great grandchildren, John Ranson Smith, Allie Grace Barlow and Thomas Gabriel Barlow; his brother, Larry Gibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Asbury Cemetery, McKenney, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 19, 2019
