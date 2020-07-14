Early morning on July 10, 2020, God sent his angels for our beloved "Happy" and "Soul Dogg" Warren E. Myrick of Dinwiddie, VA. He was born February 20, 1956, the second son of seven siblings to the late Deacon Benjamin Myrick Jr. and Deaconess Sallie Bonner Myrick. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Deaconess Bernice McCain and Deaconess Margaret Dickerson; two brothers, Rev. Anthony Myrick Sr. and Deacon Brian Myrick.
He was a 1974 graduate of Dinwiddie High School. During and after high school he began to work, and his many talents included his love for farming with his father and the Adams and Orton families, both of Dinwiddie. He then added employment with ICI Films, East Coast, Circle D Mart, and last at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
Warren received Christ at an early age and was a member of the Providence Baptist Church. While at Providence he enjoyed the work of the Brenda M. Bonner Memorial Choir and the Hospitality Committee. His passion for food service was well known by family and friends and he did not hesitate at the opportunity to serve others. Warren was a NASCAR super fan and his favorite drivers were Rusty Wallace and Brad Keselowski. His favorite teams were Miller Lite racing team and Team Penske.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted niece/God daughter, Ms. Ava Myrick and nephew, Mr. Anthony Myrick Jr. (Jasmine); sister, Jaqueline Myrick of Dinwiddie; one brother, Deacon Benjamin Myrick III (Deaconess Glenice) of Prince George; brothers-in-law Rev. Willie Dickerson of Prince George, and John McCain of Chesterfield, sister-in-law, Deaconess Sheila Myrick; three aunts, Mrs. Rosa Gee, Mrs. Carrie Bonner, and Deaconess Bernice Myrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11AM, with the Rev. Horace Jones eulogizing and Minister Robbie Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16, from 6-7. The family would like to thank the staff of At Home Care, Battlefield Park Nursing Home, and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.