Waverly Bonner, III of 1416 Patterson Street, Petersburg, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1957, in Petersburg to the late Waverly J. Bonner, Jr. and the late Nannie P. Bonner. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1976 and went on to serve in the United States Army.
Waverly, affectionately known as Junie Bugg, loved landscaping and singing. He took great pride and joy in beautifying individuals' lawns. He loved sports and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He founded the singing group, All Directions, in 1974 and they continued to sing together until his passing. He was loved by many, but there was nothing he would not do for his family and friends.
Waverly is survived by his daughter and son, Shannon Bonner of Baltimore, MD, and Brandon Waverly Bonner of Columbia MD; grandsons, Barry Faucette of Baltimore, MD, Brandon K. Bonner, of Columbia, MD. Cortez Johnson and Dyzhon Fowler of Baltimore, MD, and Braylon Bonner of Columbia, MD. He is survived by siblings, Jerome M. Bonner, Tyrone K. Bonner, Gail D. Bonner, and Barbette B. Hicks, all of Petersburg, VA, a brother-in-law, Terrence Hicks of Petersburg, VA; a nephew, Trey Hicks of Petersburg, VA; devoted aunt, Mattie P. Bell of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Ricky Smith, Alfred Washington, Reggie Johnson, and Mary Tucker and family; his favorite customers, Darren and Yvette Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will be receiving friends from 5 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us