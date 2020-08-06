Junie Bug, you will be missed my big brother. Thank you for helping me in my yard-doing all the "dirty work" and heavy lifting just because you loved being in the yard so much. I can hear you now asking -how is your yard looking?..do you need me ?..this is what I do baby-just come on and pick me up..I'm ready now!. I cant believe you are gone. Here today...gone the next. I will never forget you Bug-loud talking-contagious laughing-sweets eating, green thumb, avid sports fan, music loving, get off the phone quick kinda guy. No more suffering. Rest In Peace my brother!...143

Barbette Hicks

Sister