WAVERLY BONNER III
1957 - 2020
Waverly Bonner, III of 1416 Patterson Street, Petersburg, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1957, in Petersburg to the late Waverly J. Bonner, Jr. and the late Nannie P. Bonner. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1976 and went on to serve in the United States Army.

Waverly, affectionately known as Junie Bugg, loved landscaping and singing. He took great pride and joy in beautifying individuals' lawns. He loved sports and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He founded the singing group, All Directions, in 1974 and they continued to sing together until his passing. He was loved by many, but there was nothing he would not do for his family and friends.

Waverly is survived by his daughter and son, Shannon Bonner of Baltimore, MD, and Brandon Waverly Bonner of Columbia MD; grandsons, Barry Faucette of Baltimore, MD, Brandon K. Bonner, of Columbia, MD. Cortez Johnson and Dyzhon Fowler of Baltimore, MD, and Braylon Bonner of Columbia, MD. He is survived by siblings, Jerome M. Bonner, Tyrone K. Bonner, Gail D. Bonner, and Barbette B. Hicks, all of Petersburg, VA, a brother-in-law, Terrence Hicks of Petersburg, VA; a nephew, Trey Hicks of Petersburg, VA; devoted aunt, Mattie P. Bell of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Ricky Smith, Alfred Washington, Reggie Johnson, and Mary Tucker and family; his favorite customers, Darren and Yvette Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will be receiving friends from 5 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Wishing the Bonner family peace in the love of your family, strength in the caring of your friends, and hope in the comforting closeness of our Lord. In deepest sympathy and prayer.
Caroline Jones
August 5, 2020
My prayers to the Bonner family, may junie bug memories be cherished with nothing but smies
JAMES HILL (jimmy )
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Schniqua Bennett
Friend
August 5, 2020
Love and miss you already. Waverly was definitely family to us. You protected us when you were around and always showed love in your own way. I will miss you calling me sweetie.

Batts Family
Natarsha Batts
Family
August 5, 2020
India Dodson Rives
Classmate
August 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May God's comfort, strength, and peace embrace each of you in the days to come.
Cynthia Todd
Classmate
August 5, 2020
To The Bonner Family My prayers and thoughts are with you now and in the days ahead. Trust in God to comfort you and give you strength. Waverly, you will be missed. May you rest in peace.
Regina Atkins
Friend
August 4, 2020
To my family, you know how I felt bout Bug. When we put it together and found out we were kin folk, it was nothing but love for him and you guys. I know he's looking down with that grin saying it's all good now. Rest well Bug, your work here is done. I'll say see you later...
peace and love.
Leon Whitted
Family
August 4, 2020
Rest in peace my brother. You will be missed.
Andre Stroman
Friend
August 4, 2020
U will be missed!!
Gilbert T
Friend
August 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Zenobia Hampton-Mitchell (Pinkie)
August 4, 2020
Extending our thoughts, perpetual prayers and sincere condolences to the entire Bonner Family.

Lovingly Submitted on behalf of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church Associate Ministers
Elder Gale Mulkey
Friend
August 4, 2020
Rest In Peace, my friend.
I will surely miss seeing you on some Saturday's at Prestige with Rick. You were a gentle giant for the last 11 years.
Patricia Lacy
Friend
August 4, 2020
To nice and humble Soul . Rest In Power my brother!!
Mark Lacy
Friend
August 3, 2020
It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday...I offer my prayers and deepest sympathy to the Bonner family. We have lost yet another of the old gang from around the way. May the memories created through the years comfort and sustain you now during this time of saddness.
- Joe Suber -
Joseph Suber
Friend
August 3, 2020
He played important role in my life, Rest In Peace way!! Always in my heart❣
Alexia fuller
Daughter
August 3, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
August 3, 2020
Junie Bug, you will be missed my big brother. Thank you for helping me in my yard-doing all the "dirty work" and heavy lifting just because you loved being in the yard so much. I can hear you now asking -how is your yard looking?..do you need me ?..this is what I do baby-just come on and pick me up..I'm ready now!. I cant believe you are gone. Here today...gone the next. I will never forget you Bug-loud talking-contagious laughing-sweets eating, green thumb, avid sports fan, music loving, get off the phone quick kinda guy. No more suffering. Rest In Peace my brother!...143
Barbette Hicks
Sister
August 3, 2020
All Directions never die.... we just fade away. I love you brother, and look forward to meeting up with the fellas when we are all back together, in the new system.
Alfred (Fred) Washington
Alfred Washington
Military
August 3, 2020
To Gail, Bobbette, Jerome and Tyrone and your entire family, my mom and l and our entire family extend our heartfelt sympathy and Condolences in the loss of Junnie Bug. Know the our prayers as with you all as grieve your loss. Praying for and with you
Rev. Neal and Caldonia Young
Friend
August 3, 2020
What a good friend I will miss. Always will be know as one of the original "All Directions". Rest in Peace My Friend. My condolences to The Family.
Richard Brooks
Friend
August 2, 2020
My oldest Friend of 60yrs. We've come a long way from Lincoln St. (1338 &1346). I've come to depend o you as my Caregiver and here we are. I'm going to miss you my faithful friend. God has you now so all is well. Rest well Junnie. Reggie
Clarence Johnson
Friend
