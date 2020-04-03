|
|
Our beloved father, grandfather and husband, Waymon Earl "Wayne" Bordeaux went home to be with the Lord on the 29th day of March 2020, at his home in Colonial Heights, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Gilbert Bordeaux; his mother, Viola West Bordeaux; and his brother, James G. "Buddy" Bordeaux Jr.
Wayne was born on June 1, 1947, in St. Pauls, North Carolina. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer from 1966-1968. While stationed in Fort Lee, Virginia, he married the love of his life, Bonnie. After starting a family, he would go on to earn his BA in Accounting from Virginia State University. Wayne retired in 2010 from the Defense Commissary Agency at Fort Lee as a contract specialist, where he worked for 18 years.
A dedicated, hard-working, family man Wayne thoroughly enjoyed his yard work, cleaning his cars and UNC Basketball, but most importantly, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Clark Bordeaux; his daughter, Amy Bordeaux Gates and her husband, Keith; his son, Rodney Kirk Bordeaux and his wife, Jalee; his grandchildren, Austin, Tanner, Maggie, Ryleigh, Addie and Charlie; sisters, Helen Jackson, Patricia Strickland; and brother, David Bordeaux all of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9595. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020