WAYNE ALVIN GILL
1960 - 2020
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Mr. Wayne Alvin Gill, affectionately known as ""Wayne's World"", entered into eternal rest suddenly at his residence, 1538 Piper Square Drive, Apt A, Hopewell, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents the late Daniel and Adelia Gill. Also, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gill and two sisters, Shirley Henderson, Frances Thompson and daughter Nakesha Branch.

He dedicated his life to Christ at a young age and was baptized as a member of Independent Baptist Church in Chesterfield, VA. He attended Matoaca High School. Then, he joined the Marine Corps from June 1979 to November 1984, as a Centralized Intelligence Specialist stationed at Marines Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Wayne worked at various jobs at Defense Supply Center Richmond (Bellwood) and PreCon until his health declined. Wayne had a great passion working on cars, crafts and arts. His favorite past time TV shows were: the Andy Griffith Show, Beverly Hillbillies, Rifleman and the Flintstones. He truly loved being around family and friends.

He leaves to cherish loving memories of his devoted fiancée of 22 years, Fonda Page; three children, Maurice Coleman, Keonda Gill and Kierra Gill. He also, leaves behind his devoted and loving sisters, Gwendolyn Gordon (Leroy) and Virginia Gill; brothers, Daniel Gill, Jr. and Shawn Gill; eleven grandchildren; aunts, Otelia Evans, Sarah Hines, and Julia Mayfield all of Chesterfield, Mary Stroud of New York, and Irene Porter of Detroit, MI; a devoted niece, Audrey Michelle Mayfield and great niece Jahlasiah Gill; devoted friends, Tim Stevenson, Samuel Jones, Orlando Tate and Larry Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Also, the family would like to give a special Thank You to the Open Heart Agency for their services and dedicated caregiver, Jackie Holloway and McGuire VA Medical Center for his care.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jane Blue, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Gill Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Mr. Wayne Gill, was like a big brother to me, as I was raised in the Union Grove Community of South Chesterfield Virginia. Wayne had the capacities to make you laugh even when you just wanted to cry. His embodying aspirations of life was in adherence to his personality.
Robert Robertson
Friend
October 14, 2020
To Fonda and the family we were sadden to hear of your loss. It is never easy to lose a love one but know that God have you and God has Wayne resting in His arms. Continue to look to the hills from whence cometh your help as your help cometh from the Lord. He will keep your heart and mind in the upcoming days. Love. Rev Jackie Hawkes Rev Calisa Barley & family
Jacqueline Hawkes
Friend
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lafrance Cook
Friend
October 13, 2020
India Dodson-Rives
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Clarke
October 12, 2020
All of our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of the lost of your love one.
Eddie Mayfield
Family
October 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Glenda Gooden-Jenkins
Family
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margaret Rollins
Family
October 10, 2020
Rest well Wayne, this came as a shock when I got the news. There are so many good times we shared between you, Richard and I. God makes no mistakes your memories will live on for ever. Audrey Burrow Evans
Audrey Evans
Family
October 10, 2020
Brenda Harris
Family
October 10, 2020
I am so so sorry about the lost of my client/brother from another mother Ms Fonda Mr Wayne love u to death thanks for the wonderful 8 years an to his family I am an sorry about the lost of your brother fly high my brother you gain your wings
Jacqueline Holloway
Friend
October 9, 2020
Fonda,please know you are in our throughts and in our hearts. Wayne will dearly be missed Love bertha & larry& family
Bertha Jones
Friend
October 9, 2020
Our condolences to the family of wayne Bertha & Larry
Bertha Hall
Friend
October 9, 2020
Brenda Lee
Friend
October 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sherry Jones-Parham
Family
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lauvinia Rollins
Friend
