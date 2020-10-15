On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Mr. Wayne Alvin Gill, affectionately known as ""Wayne's World"", entered into eternal rest suddenly at his residence, 1538 Piper Square Drive, Apt A, Hopewell, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents the late Daniel and Adelia Gill. Also, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gill and two sisters, Shirley Henderson, Frances Thompson and daughter Nakesha Branch.
He dedicated his life to Christ at a young age and was baptized as a member of Independent Baptist Church in Chesterfield, VA. He attended Matoaca High School. Then, he joined the Marine Corps from June 1979 to November 1984, as a Centralized Intelligence Specialist stationed at Marines Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Wayne worked at various jobs at Defense Supply Center Richmond (Bellwood) and PreCon until his health declined. Wayne had a great passion working on cars, crafts and arts. His favorite past time TV shows were: the Andy Griffith Show, Beverly Hillbillies, Rifleman and the Flintstones. He truly loved being around family and friends.
He leaves to cherish loving memories of his devoted fiancée of 22 years, Fonda Page; three children, Maurice Coleman, Keonda Gill and Kierra Gill. He also, leaves behind his devoted and loving sisters, Gwendolyn Gordon (Leroy) and Virginia Gill; brothers, Daniel Gill, Jr. and Shawn Gill; eleven grandchildren; aunts, Otelia Evans, Sarah Hines, and Julia Mayfield all of Chesterfield, Mary Stroud of New York, and Irene Porter of Detroit, MI; a devoted niece, Audrey Michelle Mayfield and great niece Jahlasiah Gill; devoted friends, Tim Stevenson, Samuel Jones, Orlando Tate and Larry Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Also, the family would like to give a special Thank You to the Open Heart Agency for their services and dedicated caregiver, Jackie Holloway and McGuire VA Medical Center for his care.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jane Blue, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Gill Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.