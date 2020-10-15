To Fonda and the family we were sadden to hear of your loss. It is never easy to lose a love one but know that God have you and God has Wayne resting in His arms. Continue to look to the hills from whence cometh your help as your help cometh from the Lord. He will keep your heart and mind in the upcoming days. Love. Rev Jackie Hawkes Rev Calisa Barley & family

Jacqueline Hawkes

Friend