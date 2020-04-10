|
|
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, our hearts were saddened beyond measure by the passing of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa, Wayne John Orton, Sr. Born on March 21, 1928, in Dinwiddie County, he was the son of the late Wayne Judson Orton and Olga Dean Orton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jerolene Taylor Orton; a daughter, Cynthia Gayle Orton; brothers, Edgar Judson Orton and John Howard Orton. Wayne John "Puddin" Orton was a lifelong Dinwiddie resident, raised on a farm in the southeast corner of the county on which he worked the land throughout his lifetime to build up. As a young man, he joined the Navy for several years but returned to the family farm. He worked at Allied Chemical for 37 years, where he retired in 1990 as a Shift General. He then spent the next 30 years working the land, doing what he loved.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Orton Buyalos (Tim); his son, Wayne John Orton, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Shannon Buyalos Close (Todd), Kristin Leigh Buyalos, Keri Michelle Buyalos, T.J. Buyalos (Bekka), James Michael Buyalos, Jessica Ann Orton and Jack Wayne Orton; great-grandchildren, Preston Atlas Close, Penelope Rose Close, Grace Elizabeth Buyalos and Jacob Samuel Buyalos; and other extended family members and many friends.
He never knew a stranger and has always treated everyone as a friend and neighbor. He was well known in the community for his love of the lottery and was always trying to "win the big one." He was a very dedicated and active member of Carson United Methodist Church and seldom missed a Sunday in church.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carson United Methodist Church, 17407 Halligan Park Rd, Carson, VA 23830. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020