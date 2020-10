Wayne Pond Humphries Sr., 80 of Colonial Heights went home to Jesus on October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 54 years, Shirley Ann Humphries. Survivors include his children, Wayne P. Humphries, Jr., Lisa Humphries and Stephen Humphries; grandchildren, David Humphries and Amber Humphries; and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.