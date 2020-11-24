1/1
WENDELL H. TIMMS
Mr. Wendell H. Timms 89, 0f 1741 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, Virginia departed this life peacefully Friday morning November 20, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Wendell was one of two children born on August 1, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Levi Bill Timms and Christine Jones Timms.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek. Wendell retired from Helig Meyers DBA Room Store after many years of service. He loved listening to smooth jazz, and cookouts with his family and friends, and working in his workshop.

Wendell was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Thelma Timms and one grandson,Imarogbe Leach.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Fannie Curley(Edmond); one daughter, Stephanie Leach(Richard); son, Wendell Keith Timms; loving and devoted nephews, Ralph Bolling Jr. and Gary Curley(Jennie); devoted nieces, Joan Jones(Venice), Bonita Curley; devoted grandchildren, Richard Leach(Inga), Chichona Leach, Kendall Leach, Keisha Bradby, Aerell Bradby, LaTisha Granderson(Randolph), Wendell "KeKe" Timms, Keyona Timms; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Bolling and Gladys Bolling; step brother-in-law, Walter Embry(Elsie). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, devoted Patricia Bryant, and Theresa Carson. A special thanks to Frank Jordaens at Hopewell Medical Center, the Staff of James River Community Hospice, and the Chippenham Medical Center for your continued support and care for our loved one.

Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA. Please follow CDC Guidelines for Social Distancing and Face Coverings.

Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA, (434)246-3171. www.jonespeacefuneralhome.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
