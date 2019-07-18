|
Mr. Wendell N. Hatch, 57, lovingly known as "Gator," departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Sussex County, Virginia, to Ellen Christine Hatch. He graduated from Sussex Central High School, Class of 1981. He worked for a number of years at the Food Lion Distribution Center in Disputanta, VA, but retired from McGill Company, Waverly, VA.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jeanice Jones Hatch; three daughters, Keshonda Hatch, Keyonda Jones and Brianna Hatch; two sons, Wendell Hatch Jr. and Travon Hatch; four grandchildren; two brothers, Kimball Lee Hatch (Sheena) and Dennis D. Hatch (Sherri); two sisters, Ophelia Hatch and Cynthia Hatch; brothers-in-law, Ernest Jones, Joseph Jones, Mack Jones, Roger Jones and Donald Jones; three sisters-in-law, Margie Brown, Evelyn Ruffin (Ralph) and Connie Jones; an aunt, Evangelist Ella Taylor White; uncle, Lorenzo Hatch; host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one devoted friend, Luther Tatum of Rose Hill, NC.
Funeral Service for Mr. Hatch will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church 438 Elm Street, Waverly, VA, Bishop Tyronne Harper, pastor, Bishop Shawn Lewis, eulogist. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, 804-834-2219, James I. Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019