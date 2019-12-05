|
|
Mr. Wesley Allen Peterson, 66, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 26, 1953, to the late Mary W. Peterson and Alexander J. Peterson Sr.
Wesley was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools and employed by Pugh's Supermarket. He later served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Fort Hood Texas and Germany. Prior to failing health, he worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation. He was also a diehard Washington Redskins fan.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Alexander J. Peterson Jr., Horace Peterson, and Robert B. Peterson; one sister, Carolyn I. Peterson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Geter Peterson; uncle, James "Uncle Gene" Peterson; and good friend, Vernell P. Moss.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his son, Kawan A. Peterson, Sr.; a grandson, Kawan A. Peterson Jr.; a granddaughter, Jenay A. Peterson; two sisters, Barbara Fields and Mary Peterson; sister-in-law, Shirley Peterson; aunt, Wanda Talton of Lakeview Terrace, CA; nieces, Adele Peterson, Denise Bell, Leticia Fields, Natasha McDaniel, Alenka Lawson (Bill), Kendra Peterson, Rashika Peterson, and Cherie Peterson; nephews, Keith Geter (Tracey), Myral Peterson, Kendrick Peterson (Lakesha), and Jamarr Peterson; best friend, Mr. Porter; and a host of great nieces, great nephews and other relatives. He also leaves a devoted and caring friend/caretaker, Gloria Farmer who went above and beyond when caring for Wesley.
A special thanks to Ruby Jones and other nurses and staff that assisted during Wesley's illness.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019