WESLEY WALI SYKES SR.
Mr. Wesley Wali Sykes, Sr. transitioned into eternal life at the age of 35, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Born to Cynthia J. Sykes and Walter R. Sykes, Jr. on December 9, 1984; he was the youngest of five children.

Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary J. Crocker and Lewis Sellers, Jr.; great grandparents, Percy and Mattie Jones, Vanderbilt and Annie Sellers; aunt, Deborah A. Crocker; cousin, Marion Jones; and great aunt, Martha J. Hardy.

Wesley began his education in the Petersburg Public School System, then later transferred to the Chesterfield County Public School System where he attended Manchester High School, and played football averaging at least 200 yards for most of the games. He also ran track and did just as well.

Wesley was a young man that LOVED life and LOVED his family and friends more. If you ever met Wesley you would never forget him because he would leave you with unforgettable memories and he would keep you laughing.

Wesley was baptized at the tender age of seven into the membership of The New Third Baptist Church Petersburg, under the leadership of Rev. Dugger. He sang in the choir.

He worked for several construction companies before finding his LOVE for cooking. He loved cooking so much he decided to attend the culinary art school for cooking in Roanoke, VA. Wesley was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Wesley leaves many devoted family members and friends to cherish his memories: four children, Tahmondre Sykes, Wesley Sykes, Jr., Travon Sykes, and J'dyn Sykes; parents, Cynthia J. Sykes and Walter R. Sykes, Jr., Howard S. and Elaine B. Carter; brothers, Wayne C. Jennings (Carletta), Walter Sykes III, and kaleem J. Cater; sister, Keisha J. Carter; nephews, Michael J. Jennings of Tennessee, Qushawn Sykes, Ke'Andre Easter, Damontae Briggs all of Petersburg; nieces, Taniya Sykes of Dinwiddie, Mya N. Jennings of Tennessee, Keashia Day of Petersburg; aunts, Barbara A. Crocker and Dream Robinson both of Petersburg, Shelia E. Crocker of Georgia, Sharon Pettaway (Bobby) of Prince George, Kay Sykes and Deborah S. Coleman both of Chesterfield; uncles, Howard C. Crocker (Marilyn) of Newark, NJ, Wallace L. Jennings of California, and Vincent U. Sykes, Sr. of Richmond; most devoted friend, Monique Glenn; devoted friends, Stephfone of Richmond and Willie of Petersburg; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Cargill Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
