Wilber Lee Everette, Jr., 76, of Prince George passed away on the morning of Monday, September 16, 2019. He is the son of the late Wilber Everette, Sr. and Winnie Smith Everette. Wilber is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra E. Everette; son, Steven Wayne Everette; sister, Joyce Ebberet (Tom); grandchildren, Nicole Everette, Wayne Everette and three nieces.
Wilber retired from Honeywell after 30 years of service. He enjoyed working on cars and lawn mowers.
There will be a graveside ceremony for Wilber on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Road, Hopewell 23860. Final rest will follow in the cemetery. The family would like to send their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Emporia Manor for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to www.michaeljfoxx.org/donate.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019