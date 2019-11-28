|
|
Mr. Wilbert Lee Goodwyn, Sr. was born on March 24, 1930, in Disputana, VA, to the late Virginia Goodwyn Mason Jackson. He transitioned on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was affectionately known as "Slim, Graveyard, and Saltcake".
Wilbert Lee was employed with the Continental Can Company (Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation) for over 40 years. He was a jack of all trades and after early retirement, he enjoyed building and completing home repair jobs for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen, and five younger brothers, Robert, Percy, Lewis, Earl, and William Mason.
Wilbert Lee leaves to cherish his memory: seven children, Jacqueline, Debra, Wilbert Jr. "Junie", Lisa, Johnathan, Phillip, and Lee O'Brian "Lee'O"; two brothers, Richard and Leroy Mason; four sisters-in-law, Janie, Mary, Carolyn and Margaret Maston; and a devoted friend, Lena Grant. Wilbert Lee will also be forever remembered by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and he will be missed by a lifetime of friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 10209 County Drive, County Drive, Disputanta, VA, the Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid, Pastor, eulogist and Pastor Michael Wyche, eulogist. Interment will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019