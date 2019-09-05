Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
330 South Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for WILBERT OWENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILBERT M. OWENS


1946 - 2019
WILBERT M. OWENS Obituary
Mr. Wilbert M. Owens, Jr., age 72, of Brooklyn, NY, departed this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. Wilbert was the eldest of five children born on November 19, 1946, to the late Wilbert M. Owens, Sr. and Gertrude Mae Castle Owens in Petersburg, VA.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude Celectine "Trudy" Owens Stewart; and a brother, Tyrone Alphonzo "Ty" Owens.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 330 South Street, Petersburg, VA, the Re. Dr. Eustice E. Mitchell, Jr., Pastor.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, NY, with an interment on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.

Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
