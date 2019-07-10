|
Wilbur Bowman Bridgeman Sr., 88, of Chester, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He was born on September 14, 1930, to the late John and Margaret Bridgeman, and was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Fannie Irene Bridgeman and a baby girl who was called home early.
Mr. Bridgeman attended The Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed contributing his time to church activities, especially working as a security guard and serving at food pantries with his wife. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and enjoyed many other careers throughout his life including lifeguard, Petersburg Police Department, Dupont and Honeywell where he retired. He cherished the time he spent with his family, and his sense of humor will be missed by all those who loved him.
He is survived by his children, Brenda Bridgeman, Wendie Thompson, Wilbur "Beau" Bridgeman Jr., Melinda Joann Sturtz (Jeffrey) and Angela Gunn (John); grandchildren, Maritza Wells (Brian), Daniel Martinez Jr., Linda Carlyle (Chris), Billy Stafford III, Richard Gunn, Summer Gunn and Benjamin Gunn and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090 or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019