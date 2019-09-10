Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
501 Compton Road
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Latter-day Saints
501 Compton Road
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
WILBUR SIRLES


1933 - 2019
WILBUR SIRLES Obituary
Wilbur "Rusty" Sirles, 86, of Colonial Heights passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born May 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Hinton Lee and Elvira Frances Sirles and was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Jean Sirles. A graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1950, he went on to receive his Bachelors of Science from VCU, and then his Masters of Science from Virginia State University. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Colonial Heights. Wilbur worked as a Special Agent for the Office of Special Investigations for the Department of Defense, and as a Juvenile Probation Officer, where he was promoted to Director of Court Services and retired after 25 years. A United States Air Force veteran, he faithfully served his country in Japan and Guam. He was a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Citizens Club and the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Social Service Board.

He is survived by his children, Denise Sirles Matney and David Alan Sirles; three grandchildren, Nicole Matney Boehm (Nathan), Eric Matney and Allison Wolfrey; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Boehm, Ashlynn Boehm and Adrianna Jones; and other extended family members.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 11, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to in his honor. The family would like to thank Same Day Services for their kindness extended to Mr. Sirles. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
