On Monday, May 11, 2020, Wiley Jackson, Jr., peacefully transitioned at the age of 67. Wiley, or better known as "Pokey" was born in Ford, VA, to Evelyn L. Tucker-Jackson and the late Wiley Jackson. At an early age, he gave his life to Christ. And later in life he was active in his church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Richmond, VA. Pokey married and raised three children in Washington, DC, while working several sales jobs; and later served four years in the U.S. Army. Thereafter, he worked with the U.S. Postal Service, and upon his return home to Ford he worked at the Walmart Distribution Center and a few local trucking companies, prior to starting his own trucking business. Upon retirement Pokey enjoyed his grand and great grands, playing cards, hunting, fishing, cutting grass, and serving as a usher at his church, in addition to his civic volunteer activities with the Knights of Columbus.
Along with his father, Pokey was preceded in death by his late wives, Evelyn Marie Rainey Jackson and Rachelle Matthew; and most recently, his dog, "Frank Jackson," a black Labrador retriever, who was truly his best friend.
Wiley "Pokey" Jackson, Jr. leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Evelyn L. Ferguson (Norman) of Sutherland, VA; children, Dynel Jackson, Nicole C. Jackson and Gloria Rainey of Washington DC; siblings: Tina Jackson-Booth (Walter) of FL, Diane S. Gardner of Laurel, MD, Pastor Barbara S. Israel of Atlanta, GA, Renee Taylor (Perry) of Washington D.C., and Dorothy Fryar (Kenneth), Wiley "Junie" Dowdy and Larry Dowdy, all of Maryland; uncle, Jerome Tucker (Renetta) of Panama; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and a great number of nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives, along with a host of friends and acquaintances, all who loved him dearly. Needless to say, he will be FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS!
Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R St., Richmond, VA 23223. Public viewing Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. Live Stream https://www.facebook.com/holyrosarychurch/
Interment Service will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery, 12101 Baltimore Rd., Ford, VA 23850. Live stream www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com
Professional services have been entrusted to the Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23830.Please submit online condolences to; www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020