Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Resources
More Obituaries for WILEY EAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILEY JEAN EAVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILEY JEAN EAVEY Obituary
Wiley Jean Eavey, 92, a resident of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Martin Eavey and H. Libby Whitmer Eavey; loving wife, Jewell Elizabeth Brockwell Eavey; son, Carlton Eugene Eavey; two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Allen Eavey (Suzanne M. Salisbury); son, Brian Paul Eavey (Aya); son, Daryl James Eavey; ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren; a sister, Jacqueline Stover and numerous extended family and friends.
Wiley was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Mr. Eavey worked for Hercules and retired after many years of faithful service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services will be private. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -