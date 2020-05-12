|
Wiley Jean Eavey, 92, a resident of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Martin Eavey and H. Libby Whitmer Eavey; loving wife, Jewell Elizabeth Brockwell Eavey; son, Carlton Eugene Eavey; two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Allen Eavey (Suzanne M. Salisbury); son, Brian Paul Eavey (Aya); son, Daryl James Eavey; ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren; a sister, Jacqueline Stover and numerous extended family and friends.
Wiley was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Mr. Eavey worked for Hercules and retired after many years of faithful service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services will be private. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020