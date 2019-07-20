|
|
Wilhelmine A. "Minnie" Parson, age 97, of Prince George, VA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband of 38 years, Larry Parson. Minnie enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by a daughter, Diana Voda (Daryl) and a granddaughter, Audrey Sweeley (Matt).
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Department 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or at ww5.komen.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 20 to July 21, 2019