Mr. Will Washington Jr. was called to his heavenly home on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1931, to the late Will Sr. and Gladys Powell Washington in Dendron, VA. The oldest son and the second of eleven children, during the late 1940s he moved with his family to the big City of Hopewell, VA. He served in the Armed Forces, was employed at Honeywell, OK Tires and Hercules, where is retired in 1994.
Will Jr. joined First Baptist Church in Dendron at an early age. He later moved his membership to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA, where he remained a faithful member until his health started to decline.
He loved his family; however, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed watching game shows, soaps, playing BINGO and cards, family gatherings, hunting and cooking his specialty cornbread cakes for fellow members of the Sharpshooters Hunting Club in Surry, VA.
Will Jr. was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean Howell Washington; a devoted daughter, Paula W. Anderson; parents, Will Sr. and Gladys P. Washington; in-laws, Abraham and Sally Howell; four sisters, Audrey Mae Brebard, Arlene W. Jones, Bernice and Lois Washington; seven brothers-in-law, Clandus, Paul, James, Herman, Melvin (Mutt) Howell, John Hill Sr. and Lesley Brebard.
He is survived by his children, Calvin Washington (Donna) of Chester, VA, Audrey W. Washington (Robert) of Prince George, VA, Chadrick Washington (Deborah) of Surry, VA and Regina W. Washington (Wayne) of Prince George, VA; one son-in-law, Michael Anderson; one daughter-in-law, Joan E. Washington; three sisters, Frances, Eunice Washington and Joan Pate of Hopewell, VA; three brothers, Ray, Bernell and Melvin Washington (Sarah) of Hopewell, VA; two sisters-in-law, Thomas H. Hill and Alma H. Blizzard (Martin) of Surry, VA; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to his two caregivers, Ms. Shanitra Coleman and Mr. David Scott.
Service will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 925 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, the Rev. William Roberts, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019