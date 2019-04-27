|
William Alexander "Alex" Drumgoole, 75, of Brooklyn NY, formerly of McKenney, VA, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2019 in New York.
He was the fourth child born to the late Milton and Teresa "Doll" Drumgoole. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Drumgoole and Thomas Ragsdale, and his maternal grandparents, Channing and Otelia Ragsdale and paternal grandparents, Vannie and Jennie Drumgoole.
He leaves to cherish memories of him, his wife, Ruth Lewis Drumgoole and his two daughters, Monique and Monica Drumgoole, three grandchildren, four brothers; Milton, Leon, Melvin (Anita), Alvin (Wanda), and Kenneth Drumgoole, two sisters; Vivian Drumgoole and Margaret Patterson (James), two aunts; Francis Hicks and Marian Williams, and an uncle, Fred Ragsdale; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private service was held in Brooklyn, New York.
Gone but not forgotten.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019