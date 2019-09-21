Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BRANZELLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM ALLEN BRANZELLE


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM ALLEN BRANZELLE Obituary
William Allen Branzelle, 78, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Willie B. Branzelle and Mildred Estelle Ferguson Branzelle. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur "Pete" Branzelle and James Branzelle. Mr. Branzelle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 46 years. In his spare time he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching westerns and Ford cars.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Joyce Branzelle; children, Mildred Christina "Chris" R. Branzelle, Kenneth A. Branzelle (Helene), Brian A. Branzelle and David L. Cabaniss, Jr (Cheryl); siblings, Sherer Dean Branzelle (Gwen), Shirley Branzelle, John Branzelle (Mary), Lewis Branzelle, Emmett Branzelle, Katherine Hodges, Patsy Mayton (Charles), Rose Winnie (Dennis), Frances Morgan (Ronnie) and Estelle Lewis (Leroy); grandchildren, Jay Bowery, Heather Bowery, Rebecca Branzelle, Christina Crockett, Allen Michael Branzelle, Trey Cabaniss, Joshua Cabaniss, Jonathan Cabaniss, Kaitlyn Cabaniss and Emily Cabaniss; and numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now