William Allen Branzelle, 78, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Willie B. Branzelle and Mildred Estelle Ferguson Branzelle. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur "Pete" Branzelle and James Branzelle. Mr. Branzelle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 46 years. In his spare time he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching westerns and Ford cars.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Joyce Branzelle; children, Mildred Christina "Chris" R. Branzelle, Kenneth A. Branzelle (Helene), Brian A. Branzelle and David L. Cabaniss, Jr (Cheryl); siblings, Sherer Dean Branzelle (Gwen), Shirley Branzelle, John Branzelle (Mary), Lewis Branzelle, Emmett Branzelle, Katherine Hodges, Patsy Mayton (Charles), Rose Winnie (Dennis), Frances Morgan (Ronnie) and Estelle Lewis (Leroy); grandchildren, Jay Bowery, Heather Bowery, Rebecca Branzelle, Christina Crockett, Allen Michael Branzelle, Trey Cabaniss, Joshua Cabaniss, Jonathan Cabaniss, Kaitlyn Cabaniss and Emily Cabaniss; and numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019