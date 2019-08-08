Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
WILLIAM CHAMBLISS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
12364 St. John Church Road
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CHAMBLISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM ALLEN CHAMBLISS


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM ALLEN CHAMBLISS Obituary
On August 6, 2019, Mr. William Allen Chambliss, 73, of Stony Creek, VA, entered into eternal rest with his family by his side at Southside Regional Medical Center. William was also known by his family and friends as "Jimmy Boy" or "Bill."

William was born on March 9, 1946, in Sussex County, Virginia, to the late Robert Lee Chambliss, Sr. and Virginia Johnson-Jennings. He was baptized at an early age at St. John Baptist Church of Stony Creek, VA, where he was an active member and served on the Ushers Ministry and Big Brothers Ministry. He was a very loving man, who adored his family and friends and they adored him as well.

He received his early education from Sussex County Public Schools. He was employed at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company, Professional Maintenance, and retiring from Prince George County Public Schools.

William was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hill; brothers, Robert Lee "Bobby" Chambliss, Jr., and George Timothy Chambliss; and one sister, Addie E. Johnson.

William leaves to cherish, his loving devoted companion of 39 years, Lillian Diane Dennis; four children, Alonzo Hill (Stacy), Antie Chambliss-Kerr, Shondale Dennis (Tarana) and Damesha Chambliss; fourteen grandchildren, Quinton Rose, Shalandra Wilson, Taniesha Hill, Brian Hill, Latoya Scott, Ebony Montaque, Stewart Kerr, Sterling Kerr, Alexis Kerr, Elijah Johnson-Hicks, Cierra Cooper, Aniyah Hicks-Dennis, Shondale Dennis Jr., and Demi Fisher; three sisters, Robbie Davis, Martha Jones, and devoted Sarah Greenerl (Jerome); three brothers, devoted Samuel Chambliss (Deborah), James Henry, and Joseph Leon; two devoted nephews, Curtis Johnson (Margaret) and Waverly Johnson (Gwen); close friends, Rev. Joe Henry Caple, Desmond Johnson and Susie Marie Hill; former wife/friend, Gladys Chambliss. William also leaves to cherish a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Church Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

A wake service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

The family may be contacted by calling the following: Antie Kerr(804) 203-6659; Damesha Chambliss(804) 721-3509; or Alonzo Hill (804) 586-5754.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now