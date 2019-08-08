|
On August 6, 2019, Mr. William Allen Chambliss, 73, of Stony Creek, VA, entered into eternal rest with his family by his side at Southside Regional Medical Center. William was also known by his family and friends as "Jimmy Boy" or "Bill."
William was born on March 9, 1946, in Sussex County, Virginia, to the late Robert Lee Chambliss, Sr. and Virginia Johnson-Jennings. He was baptized at an early age at St. John Baptist Church of Stony Creek, VA, where he was an active member and served on the Ushers Ministry and Big Brothers Ministry. He was a very loving man, who adored his family and friends and they adored him as well.
He received his early education from Sussex County Public Schools. He was employed at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company, Professional Maintenance, and retiring from Prince George County Public Schools.
William was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hill; brothers, Robert Lee "Bobby" Chambliss, Jr., and George Timothy Chambliss; and one sister, Addie E. Johnson.
William leaves to cherish, his loving devoted companion of 39 years, Lillian Diane Dennis; four children, Alonzo Hill (Stacy), Antie Chambliss-Kerr, Shondale Dennis (Tarana) and Damesha Chambliss; fourteen grandchildren, Quinton Rose, Shalandra Wilson, Taniesha Hill, Brian Hill, Latoya Scott, Ebony Montaque, Stewart Kerr, Sterling Kerr, Alexis Kerr, Elijah Johnson-Hicks, Cierra Cooper, Aniyah Hicks-Dennis, Shondale Dennis Jr., and Demi Fisher; three sisters, Robbie Davis, Martha Jones, and devoted Sarah Greenerl (Jerome); three brothers, devoted Samuel Chambliss (Deborah), James Henry, and Joseph Leon; two devoted nephews, Curtis Johnson (Margaret) and Waverly Johnson (Gwen); close friends, Rev. Joe Henry Caple, Desmond Johnson and Susie Marie Hill; former wife/friend, Gladys Chambliss. William also leaves to cherish a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Church Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
A wake service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family may be contacted by calling the following: Antie Kerr(804) 203-6659; Damesha Chambliss(804) 721-3509; or Alonzo Hill (804) 586-5754.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019