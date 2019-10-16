The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
WILLIAM ALONZA HILLARD

WILLIAM ALONZA HILLARD Obituary
A funeral service for Mr. William Alonzo Hillard, 67, of 11107 Blackwell Road, Dinwiddie, VA, who passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his residence, will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Family and friends are welcome to make memorial contributions in honor of Mr. William A. Hillard to the Johnson Funeral Home, Petersburg, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 16, 2019
