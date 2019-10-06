|
MSG (Ret.) William "Bill" Andrew Dolinger, 88, of Prince George entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 comfortably in his home.
Born in Grayson Co., Virginia on May 16, 1931, he was the son of the late Paul Cicero and Minnie Elizabeth (Hurley) Dolinger and was also preceded in death by his devoted wife of 62 years, Sarah Elizabeth Dolinger. He was a member of
Oakland Baptist Church in Disputanta, Virginia.
After faithfully serving his country for 25 years, Mr. Dolinger retired from the United States Army, having served during the Korean and Vietnam War as an infantry medic.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Jean Lazarus, Shayna Gayle Dolinger; granddaughter, Erin Suzanne Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Carter Garnett Lewis and Elizabeth Grace Lewis, and other extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, Virginia 23842 with Pastor Roger Lee Woodcock Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, or your favorite veteran's association.
