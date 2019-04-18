|
Service for Mr. William C. Hudson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Pastor, Sr, eulogist. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will assemble at 9:30 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 5301 Verlinda Dr., North Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 18, 2019
