Mr. William C. Hudson completed his earthly assignment and was called home surrounded with the love of his family on Monday, April 15, 2019. Today we come together to celebrate the life, legacy and home going for a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and great man.
William was born in Akron, Alabama (Hale County), on September 26, 1948, to Sadie Mae and Congress Williams. He accepted his assignment and touched the lives of so many people while he was on loan to us for a short time of 70 great and loving years.
After graduating from high school, Bill was drafted in the Vietnam War, where he served honorably as a soldier for a full combat tour. Upon his return from Vietnam, Bill enlisted in the Active Duty Army, where he made his family the most important thing in his life. He was determined to show his family the world while in the Army and placed great expectations on himself and his family.
On January 9, 1973, he was married to his beloved Carole Yvonne Maxwell. He affectionately called her "CY" and they shared a marriage of 46 wonderful years. Carole is the daughter of Louise Fowler and Claude Fowler of Birmingham, Alabama. Carole and Bill were simply made for each other, they complemented each other so well and their love for one another showed in everything they did.
Bill retired from the United States Army in 1989 and from Virginia Dominion Power in 2017.
His siblings and family include his older brother, John "BO" (deceased); his sister, Deloris (William) of Boston which made up the three Amigos; Debra Ann (deceased); Veda Mae of Birmingham; Roderick (Mary) of Birmingham and youngest sister, Denise (Walter) of Washington, DC.
William leaves to cherish his lovely his wife, Carole Y. Hudson; two children, Altovise (Cookie) and Dennis; two grandchildren, Chris and Deandre. Departing this world he also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members which he love dearly; Elaine Owens, Calvin McCrevan, Fredrick Williams, Rodney Williams, Deveron McCreavan, Timide Williams, Quentin Williams, Elamita Williams, Jenitta Williams, Byron and Bryant Pendergraph, Uncle William Marks and Dr. Scotty Pendergraph.
"Without faith, it is impossible to please Him: for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him." Hebrews 11:6 (KJV)
Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Pastor, Sr, eulogist. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will assemble 9:30 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 5301 Verlinda Drive, North Chesterfield, VA.
